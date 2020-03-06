Texas Tejano legend set to receive prestigious RodeoHouston honor

The Queen of Tejano music is receiving royal recognition at RodeoHouston. Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, once a young hopeful from Lake Jackson, Texas who quickly rose to international fame to become arguably the most famous Mexican-American celebrity of the late-20th century, will be inducted into the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s prestigious Star Trail of Fame.



The ceremony will take place 1:30 pm Sunday, March 8, at the second floor of NRG Center (near the entrances to the rodeo offices). Much like the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Star Trail of Fame pays tribute to the stars who have made an impact on the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and the community.

A fitting tribute, as the artist, actress, and fashion designer known simply as Selena performed at RodeoHouston three consecutive times — seeing a total of more than 180,000 adoring fans, who hung on every lyric of smash singles including “Dreaming of You” and the catchy “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.” Her last concert in Reliant Astrodome set the all-time attendance record in 1995.



Selena will be the ninth star honored with a plaque to commemorate her years of musical entertainment on the RodeoHouston stage, according to the rodeo.



Though the young, bicultural icon tragically lost her life at 23 when she was shot to death by her friend and former manager, Yolanda Saldívar, her presence is still felt each year at rodeo concerts. Several RodeoHouston entertainers, including Kacey Musgraves, Camila Cabello, Prince Royce, Cardi B, and most recently, Becky G, have paid tribute to Selena during their shows.