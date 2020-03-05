Here are the top 11 things to do in Houston this weekend

The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo is already in progress, but there are other intriguing events going on throughout the city. For example, water-loving Houstonians will enjoy the 48th Annual Buffalo Bayou Partnership Regatta on Saturday. Paddlers — ages 12 and up — are encouraged to participate in this 15-mile race along the scenic Buffalo Bayou.

For something less athletic, you can attend the grand opening of Chick'nCone Houston, on the corner of North Shepherd Drive and 20th, on Friday. This event will feature zydeco music, a live wine tasting, menu specials, drink specials and free ice cream for the kids!

To celebrate spring, the River Oaks Garden Club presents the 85th annual Azalea Trail Home and Garden Tour. The Trail features four historic homes, two in River Oaks and two in Courtlandt Place, and Bayou Bend Gardens, Rienzi, and The Forum of Civics. Walk among gorgeous, vibrant azaleas and enjoy the weather.

And, of course, there are all these fun activities:

Thursday, March 5

Crawfish Kitchen Party at The Union Kitchen

The Union Kitchen on Washington will kick off crawfish season with a patio party featuring a crawfish boil, live music by Susan Hickman, drink specials, and more. Crawfish will be available by the pound at market price. And, beginning on Friday, the Kitchen will serve crawfish from open to close in the bar area and on the patio, with all-you-can eat crawfish and live music on the last Saturday of every month from 2-7 pm. 4-9:30 pm.

"Uneasy Houston" opening at Sig's Lagoon

With "Uneasy Houston," local artist/printmaker/educator Eric Pearce will present a selection of his clever and colorful screenprints, influenced by music, pop culture, and Houston lore. A member of Burning Bones Press, Pearce got a 2017 IDEA fund for a postcard-based community art project documented on his Instagram account. And what a better place to show off this artwork than Sig's Lagoon, that temple of H-Town kitsch. These images will be displayed throughout the month of March. 6-9 pm.

Friday, March 6

The Rink: Rolling at Discovery Green

Guess what's back at Discovery Green? The spot's beloved roller rink will be open and ready for folk to spin all around it. On the opening night this Friday, the first 50 skaters will skate for free, and you can enjoy the French Cultures Festival with music from French-speaking countries while skating outdoors. Other fun programming, such as such as top-40, 80's and 90's themed nights, will go on through April 12. Forever Green members receive free skate rentals all season. 5-11 pm. (11 am-11 pm Saturday; 11 am- 9 pm Sunday).

Cezanne Grand Re-Opening at Cezanne at Birraporetti's

Known as the premier jazz club of the Southwest, Cezanne is re-opening at Birraporetti's Theater District location, in the downstairs space. What do they have now? We're talking more seating, a separate bar, food service, restrooms. Also, this space will be a fantastic way to listen to jazz. They'll be kicking things off with two nights of performances from saxophonist (and Cezanne owner) Woody Witt and his quartet, featuring Mike Wheeler (guitar), Alex Browne (bass, Friday night), Shawn Conley (bass, Saturday night), and Gavin Moolchan (drums). 9 pm-midnight.

Saturday, March 7

Craft Community Day at Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

It's going to be a craftalicious time at this day of free family fun, including artist demonstrations, hands-on activities, exhibitions, and tasty treats. Visitors of all ages are invited to see craft demonstrations, visit the resident artists’ studios, and view current exhibitions. There will be craft demonstrations by a variety of Houston-area artist guilds and community groups, including ClayHouston and Contemporary Handweavers of Houston. As for treats, look for food and refreshments from the It's a Wrap! food truck and ice pops from Good Pop. 11 am-3 pm.

Aquarium Live Music Series at Downtown Aquarium Houston

Downtown Aquarium Houston kicks off its Aquarium Live Music Series this Saturday night, which will run through April 25. Each week, guests can spice it up with a latest-and-greatest hits tribute band or take a blast to the past with an '80s rock tribute band during the free concert series. First up is the '80s power dance rock cover band Vertigo, which formed in 2006 and whose mission is to rock out the audiences of Texas to tunes that have caused major radio impact and live in the memories of many of us. 6:30-9:30 pm.

Sunday, March 8

43rd International Watercolor Exhibition at WASH

A once-a-year phenomenon, Houston’s premier watermedia-specific event showcases the finest watermedia artists from around the world to address new and edgy techniques and create a global conversation. All month long, participating artists will receive maximum exposure at this juried exhibit and will have an opportunity to win generous awards from sponsors. This year's exhibition has been juried by famed watercolor juror/teacher/painter Eric Wiegardt, AWS-DF, NWS. It will be on view through April 2. 3:30 pm.

Seeing Red: Stories of American Communists at MFAH

This weekend, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston will celebrate the work of documentarian Julia Reichart, who recently won an Oscar for her 2019 Netflix doc American Factory (which will be shown on March 15), with screenings of several of her films. On Saturday, the museum will do a double feature of her films Growing Up Female and Union Maids, followed by a live Q&A via Skype with Reichert. On this day, you'll get the 1983 doc she co-directed, which recounts the experiences of ordinary Americans who joined the Communist Party. 5 pm.