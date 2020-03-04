Silent walk takes hikers on meditative mind trip through Galveston

With the looming fear of coronavirus, many Houstonians are feeling the need to isolate and hunker down. But in these trying times, a quiet walk on the beach — with fellow locals — could be just what the doctor ordered.

Perfect timing, then, for a live-to-headphones SilentWalk meditative musical experience, which will take place at Galveston's East Beach on Tuesday, March 10.

SilentWalks are conducted by MindTravel, and are a concept created by composer and concert pianist Murray Hidary. During the walk, hikers wear wireless headphones to hear music, guidance, and thoughtful commentary from Hidary.

"Explore your city in a whole new way and allow yourself to be carried away by a deep feeling of freedom and connection," MindTravel says. "This music-driven experience is a new way to practice walking meditation while fostering a greater connection to the world around us, to each other, and to yourself.

After a quick introduction and intention-setting, the group will take a meditative walk, set to music. The music piped into their headphones — the core of a MindTravel experience — are original compositions written by Hidary. The peaceful music is meant to match the imagery in the background, resulting in a meditative or trancelike feeling.

Hidary, a Brooklyn-born composer, pianist, visual artist, tech pioneer, entrepreneur, and physics lover, created MindTravel in 2014 after finding that music helped him heal after the tragic death of his sister in a motorcycle accident. "Now, he is on a mission to share music’s healing power with others and make it the centerpiece of a multi-sensory meditative journey," the company says.

The Galveston experience is part of a 70-city MindTravel spring tour, which features events around Texas, including San Antonio on March 11, and Austin on March 12 and 15.

The Galveston hike takes place from 6:30-8:30 pm March 10. It is free, but registration is required here.

Participants should wear comfortable walking shoes, bring water, and take appropriate precautions for the weather. MindTravel will provide the headphones.