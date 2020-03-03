The RodeoHouston 2020 guide to parking and transportation

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is here, which means an annual journey of more than 2 million attendees who will flock to the various venues and events. For rodeo veterans and newbies, navigating the tens of thousands of daily visitors can be challenging. Here, then, are some parking and transportation options to help make enjoying RodeoHouston 2020 a boot-scootin’ success.

One tactic rodeo goers might consider is combining transportation options. Take the METRORail to Midtown or downtown to make a speedy exit from the Rodeo grounds, then use a ride sharing app to get home. This method will also help avoid any potential surge pricing in the immediate area (a common rodeo complaint).

METRORail

Attendees can catch a ride for $2.50 on the METRORail. Northbound Service runs Monday through Saturday until 1:40 am and Sunday until 11:20 pm. Southbound Service runs Monday through Saturday until 3:25 am and Sunday until 1:15 am.

Ride-sharing

Drop-offs and pick-ups are in the Miller Lite Yellow Lot 38. Entrance Gate 16B off Main Street from the north-bound lanes of Main Street is the only access to the lot. There is no left turn lane access allowed from the south bound lanes of Main Street.

Limousines

Arriving in style? High-rollers should plan for drop-offs and pick-ups at the southeast side of the Miller Lite Green Lot, Gate 13 off Lantern Point.

Public drop-off

Use Gate 9 off Kirby Drive. Kirby Drive is closed at 9 pm on weekdays and 6 pm on weekends. Take Main Street to Westridge, and head east to Gate 9.

On-site parking

Look for three parking lots near NRG Park: the Yellow Lot, the 610 Lot, and the OST 1 lot, located nearby. Parking is $20. The Yellow Lot opens daily at 6 am, the 610 Lot opens daily at 9 am, and the OST 1 opens weekdays from5 pm to 1 am and weekends 11 am to 2 am.

Park and Ride

The Rodeo Express Shuttles offer convenience; locations can be found on this map. Parking is free at all of the lots (except in the OST lot, which charges $20). Shuttle costs range from $4 to $7 per rider.

Midtown Park

Rodeo fans in the Midtown are can hit the parking garage at Midtown Park (2811 Travis St.), with a flat rate of just $5 on weekday evenings (beginning at 6 pm) and all day on weekends. The garage offers direct access to the METRORail McGowen stop at an additional rate of $1.25 each way.

South Main Innovation District parking, food, and fun

The Ion, the anchor of the future 16-acre South Main Innovation District, will be hosting free rodeo parking and fun weekend activations during the weekends of March 7-8, 14-15, and 21-22 — sponsored by Rice Management Company. The lot at 4203 Fannin St., at the future innovation district, will be open on a first-come, first-served basis from noon to midnight on those weekend dates. Look for food trucks and custom laser-engraved keychains from noon to 3 pm on each weekend.

After parking and grabbing grub and swag, take the adjacent METRORail Wheeler Station to head to the rodeo grounds.

Trams

Trams operated by rodeo committee members offer visitors free rides to and from parking lots and the grounds, as well as to and from NRG Center and NRG Arena. Click here for a tram map.

Woodland Express

This year, rodeo fans from The Woodlands can hop on the Woodlands Express, a new shuttle service. Woodlands riders should park at the Sawdust Park and Ride for drop-off at NRG Park. Return trips will depart from the METRO Rodeo Express pickup location at NRG. The service departs the Woodlands is 9 am; the last departure from the Rodeo is 11 pm. The Woodlands Express runs $13 for a round trip.