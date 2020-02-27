Here are the top 8 things to do in Houston this weekend

The brisk Houston weather is warming, just in time for Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo fun. The warmer temps mean a chance to get out and explore — may we suggest a walk for a good cause on Sunday, say, after BrunchFest in the park?

Thursday, February 27

Bank of America Women’s Leadership Series: Women in Journalism: Ann Curry at Asia Society Texas Center

Secret time: Back in the day, we had a big crush on Ann Curry. We'd wake up quite early to see her read the news on NBC's Today, and we were psyched when she was promoted to cohost after Katie Couric left. (We won't get into how much we hate now-disgraced host Matt Lauer for aiding in her 2012 departure.) We are glad to see that she's still out there, hosting shows and making public appearances like this one, where she'll be discussing women’s roles in journalism over the past 50 years. 6 pm.

Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief's Tribute to America's Warriors at Julia Ideson Building

Former president George W. Bush has basically been trying to get back on everyone's good graces by painting portraits of military veterans. He put a lot of those in his 2017 book Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief's Tribute to America's Warriors. Meet military veterans painted by the president at this event, where copies of his book will be available for purchase. A "Moores in the Town" concert opens the program, followed by brief remarks. There will also be refreshments and self-guided tours of the exhibit. 6 pm.

Friday, February 28

CatVideoFest at 14 Pews

All you cat people have a fun, little event you can check out this weekend. This is a compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos and, of course, classic internet powerhouses. This is a joyous communal experience, and raises money for cats in need through partnerships with local cat charities, animal welfare organizations and shelters to best serve cats in the area. 7 pm (3 pm, 5 pm & 7 pm Saturday and Sunday).

Spring Fling at the Moody Center for the Arts

As strange as it sounds, we've survived through the dysfunctional winter weather — and spring is upon us. Rice University will be celebrating with a party, complete with a live music from The Tontons, a band we hope will blowuptuate at some point soon, as well as tacos by Moon Rooster Food Truck and complimentary wine, beer, and cocktails. The entire building will also be open for guests to experience the Moody’s spring exhibition Radical Revisionists: Contemporary African Artists Confronting Past and Present. 8 pm.

Saturday, February 29

The Fifth Annual Tiny Art Show at Texas Art Asylum

Let's get really small with some art! This free, two-day showcase will feature 75 local Houston artists presenting pieces that are no larger than 4 inches by 4 inches. We're talking Lex Andro, Barbara Elmore, Vinnie Hughes, Tara Hughes, Kayla Koenig, Lizette Lu, and so many more. Come by, sip tiny drinks and choose your favorites from hundreds of tiny artworks in every medium and theme you can imagine. Plus, tiny art projects for the kiddos and tasty adult beverages for the grown folks. 4-8 pm (1-5 pm Sunday).

Putney Swope at MFAH

The counterculture of the '60s gave us some really wacky, subversive films, like this one from Robert Downey, Sr. (yes, the dad of future Marvel star Robert Downey, Jr.) This 1969 satire (a favorite of revered, contemporary filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, BTW) is about the only African-American exec of ad firm who gets elected president and makes some very extreme changes in the industry. Houston filmmaker Greg Carter (Fifth Ward) will be on hand to introduce the film. 7 pm.

Sunday, March 1

AIDS Walk Houston at Sam Houston Park

It's the 31st annual AIDS Walk Houston, and nearly 10,000 participants are expected to participate in the noncompetitive 5K to remember and honor those affected by HIV/AIDS, and to celebrate those who are living full lives with the virus. This whole day raises funds for Aids Foundation Houston and more than 14 benefitting agencies and HIV/AIDS service organizations that provide education, pediatric programs, housing, food, medical care, counseling, and job training to the almost 30,000 Houstonians currently living with HIV/AIDS. Noon.

Houston BrunchFest at Midtown Park

For all the people who love having mimosas and spending lazy Sundays dishing about all the drama that's going on in their lives, here's the event for you. This Sunday Funday experience is for Houston foodies who know how to brunch. There will be bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys. Houston's best restaurants that make up the brunch scene are taking part, with a large variety of brunch dishes to sample. Guests can mingle with other brunch lovers while enjoying live entertainment. Noon.