The Weeknd lavishes love on Houston with hot summer show

The Weeknd will bring his new headline world tour, The After Hours Tour, to Houston on July 24 at Toyota Center.

The tour is in support of his new album, After Hours, which will be released on March 20. It will travel to 53 cities around the world over the course of five months, starting in Vancouver, British Columbia on June 11.

He'll play both Dallas and Fort Worth, becoming the first act to play at both American Airlines Center and Dickies Arena on the same tour. He'll play in Dallas on July 25 and come back a month later to play in Fort Worth on August 20. The Weeknd will also play San Antonio on August 19.

The tour promises state-of-the-art production and one of the most innovative stage designs to date, containing the most LED lights and video for an arena show. Fans will be able to enjoy The Weeknd's previous hits like "Earned It," "Can't Feel My Face," and "Starboy," along with his latest No. 1 hit, "Heartless."

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning at 10 am Tuesday, February 25 through 10 pm Thursday, February 27. Regular ticket on-sale begins at 10 am Friday, February 28. For all North American dates, each ticket purchased online comes with one CD copy of After Hours.

Fans can get a preview of the tour when The Weeknd performs on Saturday Night Live on March 7.