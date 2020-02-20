Here are the top 8 things to do in Houston this weekend

Saturday is National Margarita Day. We know this because we got emails from The General Public and Marriott Marquis Houston, letting us know they have some fancy, affordable margaritas ready to serve on this day.

Also on this day, a new painting by acclaimed local artist Donkeeboy will be unveiled at the back patio of The Original Ninfa's Uptown. Chef Alex Padilla will have a pig roast ready for brunch service.

And, as always, there's plenty of fun to be had this weekend.

Thursday, February 20

RaMell Ross at Dudley Recital Hall

Hale County This Morning, This Evening, about the black people of Hale County, Alabama, was one of the best documentaries of 2018. The director of that film, RaMell Ross, will be in town to not just talk about that film, but his career as a writer and a photographer. His photographs have been exhibited internationally and his writing has appeared in such outlets as The New York Times and Walker Arts Center. There will be a reception first, followed by a screening of his great movie. And, then, an artist talk afterwards. 5:30 pm.

Mixers & Elixirs: Mardi Gras at the Houston Museum of Natural Science

The HMNS will be getting in the Fat Tuesday spirit with this primetime event. Sure, the usual Mixers & Elixirs schedule won't start until this summer (first up: Heroes & Villains!). But we're in Mardi Gras time and, just in case you can't make the trek all the way to Galveston, this party will provide all the masked, bead-throwing, hella-inebriated decadence. There will be dancing, cash bars, the city's best food trucks, and live music from Texas party/event band Satellite. 7-10 pm.

Friday, February 21

Tune Out Cancer Music Fest at The Wildcatter Saloon

This weekend, enjoy some music and donate to a good cause. Houston Music Charities presents this second-annual event, which benefits the Texas Children’s Hospital Cancer Center. This three-day, all-ages event will feature non-stop live music, vendors, food trucks, a kids' zone, auctions, artists, comedians, a magician, an air guitar competition, and more. We're talking Asleep in the Wake, Para Bellum, Zombieface, King Baby Familia, Space Rhyno. 5 pm (11 am Saturday and Sunday).

Los Angeles Guitar Quartet at Wortham Theater Center

Now in their 40th year, the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, which consists of John Dearman, William Kanengiser, Scott Tennant, and Matthew Greif (who replaced original member Andrew York at the end of 2006) is still one of the most multifaceted groups in any genre. Da Camera is bringing them to town to play Pat Metheny’s Road to the Sun, composed for the LAGQ, which is filled with Metheny’s trademark grooves, haunting melodies, and rich extended harmonies. 8 pm.

Saturday, February 22

Fuel the Garage at 807 Fairview

Fuel the Geek is a Facebook public group that's all about geekery. (We hope these geeks don't consist of those dudebro trolls who were wishing for Birds of Prey's demise at the box office a couple weeks ago.) They will be setting up a neighborhood garage sale, full of tables selling everything from action figures to comic books to those damn Funko Pop dolls. It will be a geekalicious time had by all — but if anyone says anything bad about Martin Scorsese or Rian Johnson, feel free to throw them out. 11 am-6 pm.

Pulp Fiction: A Two-Fisted Mystery Marathon at Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra

Let's get this out the way; Quentin Tarantino's breakthrough, John Travolta's career-reviving crime saga will not be showing during this. However, this five-film mystery marathon will be celebrating the gee-whiz spectacle of pulp fiction: westerns, space adventures, noir, fantasy, etc. Chances are the failed '90s blockbusters The Shadow and The Phantom will be screened. Hopefully, The Whole Wide World, the 1996 biopic on pulp hero Robert E. Howard (with Vincent D'Onofrio as Howard and Renee Zellweger as the girl he loves) will be on the bill. 1 pm.

Sunday, February 23

Decadent Desserts & Dancing at Neon Boots Dance Hall & Saloon

This will be an an afternoon of bountiful desserts, entertainment, raffles and lots of boot scooting, all to raise money for The Montrose Center. The fundraising is all well and good, but we just gots to know: how decadent will the desserts be? Devour Catering will be handling the goodies, but how decadent are we talking here? Will there be cakes slathered in frosting, brownies with hot fudge oozing out of it, cheesecakes made with the most cholesterol-clogging cream cheese out there? Show up to find out. 2 pm.

What We Do in the Shadows at MFAH

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi may have a won an Best Adapted Screenplay for his WWII satire Jojo Rabbit. But we all know his best movie is this 2014 vampire mockumentary, where he and co-co-director/Flight of the Conchords bandmate Jermaine Clement play some of the bloodsucking roommates living in a modern-day, New Zealand flat. The irreverent music ensemble Two-Star Symphony knows this, which is why they will be presenting this film. Maybe they'll play some macabre music beforehand. 5 pm.