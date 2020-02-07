Home » Entertainment
mardi gras! galveston 2020

Let the good times roll with these Mardi Gras! Galveston beats, bashes, and balcony parties

By
Mardi Gras Galveston Grand Momus Parade
Get your Mardi Gras! Galveston on at parades such as the Grand Momus Parade.  Photo by Jesse Solis
Mardi Gras Galveston Bumpin Bus Parade
Things get bumpin' with the Bumpin' Bus Parade.  Photo by Jesse Solis
Mardi Gras Galveston Krewes of Barkus and Meoux Parade
Bring your furbabies to the Krewes of Barkus and Meoux Parade.  Photo by Callie Walker
Mardi Gras Galveston Umbrella Brigade
Raise the roof with the Umbrella Brigade.  Photo by Jesse Solis
Mardi Gras Galveston Mardi Gras 5K run
Run off the calories at the Mardi Gras 5K Run.  Photo by Jesse Solis
Blue October
Blue October headlines the rockin' entertainment.  Courtesy Mardi Gras! Galveston
As serious partiers know, it's time once again to descend into the glittery abyss of delicious, devilish debauchery known as Mardi Gras! Galveston and take in all the frivolous fun that will commence over the next few weekends. While some events are private, there will be plenty of events where bead-bearing folk can respectfully get their party on. 

Here are all the exciting things that will be happening on the way to Fat Tuesday:

The balls and balcony parties

Things will officially kick off with a Mystic Krewe of Aquarius "Pardi Gras" Ball (7 pm Saturday, February 8), with the Krewe of Thalasar's Roaring '20s Mardi Gras Ball (8 pm Friday, February 14) popping off the following weekend.

Several balcony parties will be continuously going on throughout, including the Mardi Gras! Headquarters Balcony Party (5 pm Friday; noon Saturday and Sunday), the Mardi Gras! King's and Queen's Court Balcony Parties (5 pm Friday; noon Saturday) and the Z Krewe Zestival Balcony Party (noon; Saturday). We also have the Galveston Pride Balcony Party (5 pm Friday, February 14) and the Krewe of Babalu Balcony Party (5 pm Friday, February 21; noon Saturday, February 22). 

The music

As CultureMap previously reported, Houston alt-rock vets Blue October, Texas pop punks Bowling for Soup, and regional norteño band Los Herederos De Nuevo León will be the headliners at the 2020 Corona Stage at Saengerfest Park, 23rd and Strand.

Blue October will perform on Saturday, February 15 at 5:30 pm, with Global Village (12:30 pm), Treblehook (2:30 pm) and The Line Up (10 pm), while Bowling for Soup will perform Friday, February 21 (aka First Responders Day) at 10:30 pm with Sick Duck (5:30 pm) and Drew Womack (8:30 pm).

Los Herederos plays on Sunday, February 16 — Fiesta Gras! Sunday — at 2:30 pm, after Bidi Bidi Banda (noon). But don't forget about the Electric Mardi Gras! Stage on 21st and Mechanic, where DJ Squared (11:30 pm Saturday, February 15) and DJ T3 (10 pm Saturday, February 15) will be among the many spinners playing EDM grooves. 

The parades

The Strand District will be the home to numerous parades, including the George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Award Honoree Parade (7 pm Friday, February 14), the Krewe D'iHeartMedia Art Car Parade (3 pm Saturday, February 15), the Danny Weber Memorial Fire Truck Parade (7 pm Friday, February 21), and the Krewe Babalu 15th Annual All Krewe Parade (8 pm Friday, February 21).

But there will also be other parades popping up around the area, including the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Parade on 57th & Seawall (noon Saturday, February 15), the Krewe of Gambrinus Parade (6 pm Saturday, February 15) on Seawall, and the Krewe de Yaga's Parade (9:30 pm Friday, February 21) on 2300 Strand St.

---

For more information on Mardi Gras Galveston parties, visit the official site.  

