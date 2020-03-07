Wine star's shocking exit leads Houston's 5 most popular stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Houston wine guru abruptly leaves major local restaurant group. Master sommelier David Keck's resignation from Goodnight Hospitality, a company he helped found in 2017, has Houston's restaurant community buzzing.

2. Houston's 11 best neighborhood restaurants dish out divine daily dining. The nominees for Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year satisfy a diverse set of dining needs day-in and day-out.

3. Austin-based Filipino restaurant makes waves with hot new Heights locale. Be More Pacific brings award-winning adobo, three kinds of lumpia, karaoke, and more to its new Heights location.

4. Retro-styled new restaurant reveals Houston's most luxurious dining experience. A golden ceiling, marble floors, and a $82 wagyu filet will all be part of the experience at Turner's, Ben Berg's ultra-posh new restaurant.

5. Ken Hoffman chows down on RodeoHouston carnival's most over-the-top food. Our columnist sampled this year's new treats, including a 24-inch-long meat on a stick and a deep-fried Twinkie stuffed with a Snickers bar.