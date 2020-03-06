RodeoHouston celebrates all the deep-fried goodness with Gold Buckle Awards

The Rodeo's annual celebration of all things deep-fried has revealed this year's winners. Now in its 12th year, the Gold Buckle Foodie Awards invite a panel of media and foodie influencers to sample 83 of the carnival's most over-the-top treats.

Prizes are awarded in eight categories: Classic Fair Food, Most Creative Food, Best Food-on-a-Stick, Best Value, Best Fried Food, Best Specialty Food, Best New Flavor, and Best Dessert.

Hot Cheetos ruled the day. Different vendors presented the snack food applied to turkey legs, french fries, corn dogs, and more.

Other hits included "pregnant pickles" — fried pickles dipped in peanut butter and served with a peanut butter drizzle — as well as chocolate-dipped jalapeños. Turns out that a dish dubbed "Big Sticks," a two-foot-long stick wrapped with either chicken or pork, not only looks great on Instagram but tastes good, too. It earned a coveted buckle for vendor Big Bubba's Bad BBQ.

At an event where a shot of Bloody Mary mix counts as a "specialty food," it's best not to take the results too seriously. After all, as CultureMap columnist Ken Hoffman pointed out a couple of years ago, turkey legs and corn dogs are still the top sellers — and deep-fried Oreos are still delicious, even if they're a little passe.

Still, the vendors' creativity keeps things exciting, and the roster of creative fare rewards multiple visits to the carnival. Get out there and eat.

Here's the full list of winners, via the Houston Press:

Classic Fair Food

1st: Ribeye Steak Sandwich, Burton Sausage

2nd: Big Daddy Cheetos Cheese Corn Dog, Biggy's BBQ

3rd: Harlon's All Meat Stuffed Potato, Harlon's BBQ

Most Creative Food

1st: Loaded Waffle Fries with Shredded Pork or Beef, Holmes Smokehouse

2nd: Flamin' Hot Cheetos Cheese Turkey Leg, Biggy's BBQ

3rd: Nitro Cotton Candy Lemonade, The Float Saloon

Best Food-on-a-Stick

1st: Big Sticks (pork or chicken), Big Bubba's Bad BBQ

2nd: Foot Corndog, Holmes Smokehouse

3rd: Cookie Dough, Sweet Cheeks

Best Value

1st: Ribs and Sausage Platter, Saltgrass Steakhouse

2nd: Loaded Baked Potato, Yoakum Packing Company

3rd: Loaded Baked Potato with Beef, Burton Sausage

Best Fried Food

1st: Donut Chicken Sandwich, Get Fried

2nd: Fried Red Velvet Cupcake with Homemade Buttercream Icing, Sill's Funnel Cakes

3rd: Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders, Big Bubba's Bad BBQ

Best Specialty Food

1st: Big Bayou Bloody Mary Mix Original, Big Bayou Cocktail Sauce

2nd: Chocolate Cobbler, All of Us

3rd: Cattle Drive Corn Chip Casserole, PDQ Meals

Best New Flavor

1st: Deep Fried Cookie Dough Sundae, The Original Minneapple Pie

2nd: Pretzel Cheese Dog, The Float Saloon

3rd: Michelagua, Fruteria Cano

Best Dessert

1st: Deep-Fried Cheesecake, Granny's Cheesecake

2nd: Brookie, Totally Baked Cookie Joint

3rd: Brownie Ice Cream, Fried What!