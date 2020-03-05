Meet Chico, the marvelous Maltese mix, CultureMap's pet of the week

Name: Chico, as in comedian Chico Bean and R&B singer Chico DeBarge.

Birthdate: March 19, 2016

Ethnicity: Chico is a svelte, Maltese and terrier mix who is looking for his forever home, as his most recent owner moved and couldn’t bring him along. Chico would thrive with a patient owner who isn't afraid of commitment and can overlook his shortcomings.

He weighs 13 pounds, is moderately active, and enjoys car rides and walks. The little guy well-behaves on a leash and can even be trusted to play off-leash (just be sure to call him back). He loves companionship and is afraid of being alone, so he would be best suited with a stay-at-home human.

Chico has his quirks: He’s not particularly fond of cats or children, and is best as the king of the castle. He can be possessive of his stuff and might snap if approached while eating or playing with a toy. He also could use some help with finishing his house training.

Despite his minor issues, Chico is curious and loves to sit in laps and be pampered and pet by his human. He may not be for everybody, but his friends at Citizens for Animal Protection know there’s a perfect human waiting for him.

Come and get me: Chico is available for adoption at 11 am Friday, March 6, at Citizens for Animal Protection (17555 Katy Freeway; 281-497-0591). Tell them, "Ken Hoffman sent me."

Dog lover? Ken Hoffman introduces you to an adorable pup available for adoption in Houston every Thursday. (Ken is on vacation this week.)