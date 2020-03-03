University of Houston makes national news for free tuition program

A major Houston hall of higher education is making national news for its goodwill towards students from low-and-middle-class backgrounds.

The University of Houston announced a new initiative, Cougar Promise, that guarantees tuition and mandatory fees will be covered for eligible freshmen from families with adjusted gross incomes up to $65,000. Students admitted by January 15 who are starting in the fall and who demonstrate financial need are eligible for the program. The program has been covered by CNN and Yahoo News.

As an added effort to assist more students, eligible freshmen from families with adjusted gross incomes between $65,001 and $125,000 will be eligible for tuition support ranging from $500 to $2,000 per year. The assistance is significant, as UH tuition can range from $5,000 to $7,000 per term. Some 74 percent of UH undergraduate students receive some form of financial assistance, according to the university.

The Cougar Promise income threshold has more than doubled since the program started in 2008 when only students with family incomes up to $30,000 were eligible.

“Making college education affordable and accessible is at the foundation of our mission and critical for so many aspiring students across the income spectrum,” said Renu Khator, University of Houston president, in a statement. “By expanding our financial support program to reduce financial barriers, we will help more students fulfill their dreams of earning a college degree.”

UH’s famous booster and benefactor, billionaire Tilman Fertitta, voiced his support of the program. “Your family’s income bracket shouldn’t limit your ability to achieve a college degree,” said Fertitta, UH’s chairman of the UHS Board of Regents. “Talented people come from all socioeconomic backgrounds, so I’m thrilled there will be more financial aid available for those UH students who need it most.”

This isn’t the first time a Houston university has made a bold move to help students in need. In 2018, Rice University made headlines for a program offering free and low-cost tuition to students from middle-class families.