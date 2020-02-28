Cherished Houston Jewish community center set for $50 million makeover

A beloved Houston cultural center is poised to receive a massive makeover and rejuvenation. The Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center, a central fixture of Houston’s Jewish community known affectionately as “the JCC” or “the J,” announced a $50 million renovation and expansion project of the current facility.



In order to create a destination experience and bustling community center, the renovations will include a family-centric aquatics complex, new culinary studio, and a dedicated fitness area amongst other additions and improvements. The project is set to break ground September 2020 and will follow a multi-phase rollout completion plan, according to a statement.



Construction will consist of 126,000 square feet towards a new facility and 27,000 square feet of renovations to the existing center. The new three-story state-of-the-art facility is designed by Gensler Architecture & Design and is comprised of enhanced features and a new building configuration. The general contractor is Tellepsen; The Mathis Group will oversee project management.



Thus far, the campaign has received enormous support and interest. As of February 2020, more than 80 families have invested in the next generation of the campus, with current donations totaling more than $36 million towards the total $50 million goal, according to the JCC.



“We are thrilled to share with the community our plans to reinvest in our existing campus and renew our commitment to the Meyerland area for decades to come,” said Lauren Kaufman Blachman, board president of the JCC, in a statement.

“The enthusiasm from our donors and supporters of our capital campaign to date has been overwhelming, and thanks to their generosity and commitment to the J, we can now share that our renovation plans are becoming a reality.”