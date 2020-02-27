Meet Peanut, the charming Chihuahua mix, CultureMap's pet of the week

Name: Peanut, as in former tennis pro Peanut Louie, and Planters' late great commercial spokesman Mr. Peanut.

Birthdate: February 22, 2018. I just turned 2, which for us little guys is practically a newborn. We have a very long life expectancy, you know.

Ethnicity: I'm a short coat Chihuahua, sort of, with a little something extra in my gene pool. I'm described as "moderately active." I like to play fetch and go on walks. I enjoy laying out in the sun. I weigh only 11 pounds, so you'll hardly know me when I sneak onto your lap for some petting time. I'm curious and gentle, affectionate, and a lot of laughs.

I'm still perfecting my leash-walking skills. I'm a curious, gentle, affectionate social butterfly who is eager to find a home and a loving family. Pretty much I'm the total package, ready to blow this pop stand. One thing, I don't like being left alone all day, so take note.

Funniest political TV commercial: Congressional candidate Pierce Bush, bringing back the 1950s Red Scare with images of Stalin and Lenin. The only thing missing is Khruschev banging his shoe at the U.N. I don't know whether to laugh or duck under my school desk.

Come and get me: I'm available for adoption at 11 am Friday, February 28, at Citizens for Animal Protection (17555 Katy Freeway; 281-497-0591). Tell them, "Ken sent me."

---

