Houston steers onto list of Texas’ most dangerous cities for drivers

When it comes to traffic safety, you might call the Greater Houston area a two-way street.

An analysis of 2018 data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Texas Department of Transportation published by Austin-based Aceable, a provider of online driving courses, puts Houston at No. 14 among the 20 most dangerous cities for drivers, while The Woodlands comes in tied for the safest.

Aceable ranked the 40 largest Texas cities based on the number of fatal traffic accidents per 100,000 residents. Austin recorded 6.84 fatal traffic accidents per 100,000 residents, putting it in the danger zone. Meanwhile, Round Rock clocked in with 3.11 fatal accidents per 100,000 residents, making it one of the safest spots.

“From distracted driving to drunk and drugged driving to drowsy driving to outdated laws and infrastructure, there are many factors that play a role in road safety — and the reality is most accidents are actually largely preventable,” Laura Adams, driving safety and education analyst at Aceable, says in a February 19 release. “We hope this report encourages drivers, local leaders, and legislators across the state to take action to make the roads safer.”

The most dangerous city for Texas drivers is Dallas, with 14.42 fatal traffic accidents per 100,000 residents. Other Texas cities on the most-dangerous list include San Antonio, No. 11, with 8.81 fatal accidents per 100,000 residents. Austin at No. 18 among the 20 most dangerous cities for drivers, while Abilene tied with Houston for No. 14, with 8.13 fatal accidents per 100,000 residents.

Along with The Woodlands, the two safest big city in Texas is Allen: both recorded zero fatal traffic accidents. Waco ranks the 15th safest (5.79 fatal traffic accidents per 100,000 residents), followed by Killeen, 16th, with 6.04 fatalities per 100,000 residents.