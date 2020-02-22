Chris Shepherd shocker lights up Houston's 5 most popular stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Chris Shepherd electrifies Houston's dining scene with wild change to One Fifth. So many concepts, so little time. Houston's hottest chef describes the "lightning round" planned for the final 18 months of his restaurant.

2. Houston's rooftop cinema unveils new spring lineup full of hot hits and cool themed nights. The city's first rooftop cinema club revealed a new lineup full of rodeo, prom, and even dog-friendly events.

3. 3 Houston favorites land on Texas Monthly's best new restaurants list. Texas Monthly food editor Pat Sharpe's annual list of the state's best new restaurant features three Houston spots in the top five.

4. Acclaimed Houston BBQ joint branches out with hot second location. Rejoice, Spring Branch. Patrick Feges and Erin Smith, the celebrated barbecue couple, are opening a second location of Feges Barbecue in the neighborhood.

5. Ken Hoffman reveals the origin of the Houston Astros 2020 slogan. Just how did the embattled Houston Astros come up with, "For the H," the 2020 slogan? Our columnist pitches some questions to management.