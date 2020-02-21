Meet lovely Luna, the terrier charmer, CultureMap's pet of the week

Name: Luna, as in former WWE wrestler Luna Vachon, journalism legend Marcy de Luna, and star pitcher Betty Luna from the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. You saw the movie League of their Own, right?

Birthdate: December 13, 2007. I am not in my terrible twos … I'm 14 in human years.

Ethnicity: I'm a Terrier mixed up girly-girl. I'm petite, only 14 pounds, which is what I weighed in puppy school. I can still fit in my old collar. I'm Miss Congeniality, I get along great with the staff at Citizens for Animal Protection, other dogs and lesser-developed creatures, like children. I'm so playful that you might want to check my driver's license because you'll think I'm a puppy.

Long story short, I'm a bit of an escape artist, so my future family should have a secure backyard. You remember what the poet Robert Frost said, good fences make good neighbors. Good fences also make good pet owners. Bet you didn't think you'd get a poetry lesson here, did you? Like all CAP adoptions, I'll be spayed and groomed and checked out by a licensed veterinarian before they let me out of here. Plus, CAP will pay for your own vet to give me the once over.

Author's note: Luna reminds me an embarrassing situation I found myself recently. My kindergarten class is having a reunion and I'm too humiliated to attend. I've put on 120 pounds. Tip of the hat to comic Wendy Liebman.

Come and get me: I'm available for adoption at 11 am Friday, February 21, at Citizens for Animal Protection (17555 Katy Freeway; 281-497-0591). Tell them, "Ken sent me."

