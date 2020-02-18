Home » City Life
We're No. 1

Austin wins title of the very best state capital in which to live

Austin wins title of the very best state capital in which to live

By
Austin aerial skyline with downtown
Everybody wishes they were living in Austin. Photo by dszc/Getty Images

Everything's coming up Austin lately, and not just for millennials. In a new ranking by personal finance website WalletHub, Texas' capital city was named the absolute very best one to live in, scoring especially high in median household income and local attractions.

The site assigned equal weight to four categories: affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health, and quality of life. Within those were variable factors such as housing costs, population growth, high school graduation rate, commute time, and friendliness to sports fans.

Austin came out at No. 1 overall, scoring first in economic well-being, third in education and health, fourth in quality of life, and No. 12 in affordability.

That said, it also had the highest median household income (adjusted for cost of living) at $67,938, which is 2.3 times higher than in Hartford, Connecticut, the city with the lowest at $28,977.

Austin also tied for third with highest percentage of adults with a bachelor's degree or higher, and ranked No. 1 for lowest premature death rate. Hooray?

The only negative was Austin's average weekly work hours: a tie for No. 46 out of 50.

Following Austin in the overall list are Raleigh, North Carolina; Madison, Wisconsin; Denver, Colorado; and Lincoln, Nebraska.

At the bottom are Carson City, Nevada (No. 48); Charleston, West Virginia (No. 49); and Trenton, New Jersey (No. 50).

ADVERTISEMENT
Learn More
Read These Next
Alice Walton of Wal-Mart
Low-profile Texas billionaire reigns as the richest woman in the world
1323 North Blvd house for sale Houston
Houston boasts the best home values in the U.S., says new report
Houston skyline
Houston travels onto list of most popular U.S. vacation destinations