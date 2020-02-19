7 Houston-area locations of Pier 1 Imports will close in bankruptcy

After many efforts to stay afloat, Fort Worth-based Pier I Imports has thrown in the embroidered towel and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The home furnishings chain said in a release that it filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Virginia, and is officially for sale. The company is entertaining offers from multiple potential buyers who may acquire them out of bankruptcy.

Meanwhile, they'll close up to 450 stores, including all of its stores in Canada.

A company spokesperson would not confirm the closures, but USA Today magically has a list of 300 stores set to shutter, including 20 stores across Texas.

That includes seven in the Houston and outlying areas as follows:

Amarillo: 8511 West Interstate Highway 40

Arlington: 4145 South Cooper St.

Arlington: 780 Road to Six Flags St. East.

Burleson: 1107 N Burleson Blvd.

College Station: 1424 Texas Ave. South

Denton: 1800 S. Loop 288.

El Paso: 8889 Gateway Blvd. W.

Galveston: 6228 Broadway St.

Georgetown: 1019 West University Ave.

Houston: 110 Meyerland Plaza Mall.

Houston: 17725 Tomball Parkway

Houston: 2501 Rice Blvd.

Houston: 6815 Highway 6 N.

Irving: 7805 N MacArthur Blvd.

Lewisville: 500 E. Round Grove Road

Longview: 307 West Loop 281

Pasadena: 5660 Fairmont Parkway

Pearland: 3113 Silverlake Village Drive

San Antonio: 11625 Bandera Road

Wichita Falls: 4400 Kemp Blvd.

According to CNBC, they're also closing two distribution centers.

The closures were initially announced in January, although the locations were not identified at that time. It represents about half of their total number of stores.

The closures will be staggered over the next few months, with some stores such as the location in Irving, closing at the end of February, and others closing later in the spring. Sales have already started at all of the stores that are closing.